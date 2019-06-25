The cause to a 31-foot deep sinkhole in Rapid City remains a mystery

The 31-foot deep sinkhole in Rapid City is still a mystery as engineers try to find out the cause of it.

In late May, a 24 by 29 feet wide sinkhole opened up at the corner of West Omaha Street and Whitewood Street.

Two days later, city workers immediately started filling the sinkhole with about 700 tons of material.

Now, the road and sidewalk is fixed with the curb and gutters added.

Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech said the project cost the city about $10,000.

Tech said they hired a geo-technical consultant to analyze the cause of the sinkhole but the cause is still a mystery.

"But we don't believe that it should settle much. That material that we placed in the hole is very solid, very stable material so we don't anticipate it moving at all," Tech said.

Tech said the barricades should be lifted some time soon now that the road is open. The property owner will be able to re-landscape the area too.

The property owner said he estimates it will take 800 to 1,000 tons of rock to fill the area.