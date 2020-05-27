The body of a hunter who has been missing since October was found on Tuesday

The body of Larry Genzlinger, a hunter who had been missing since October, was found Tuesday.

Shortly before 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon, a resident was fixing a fence when they discovered the body in the area of Williams Draw Road.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but at this time, Lieutenant Dustin Morrison from the Pennington County Sheriffs Office says the matter is still under investigation, and additional details may be released at a future date.

Morrison added there were many challenges with this search, and based upon interviews with the family and witness statements; they focused on the most logical areas to start.

When he wasn't discovered there, they continued to expand that search around that area.

"Based upon the information that we had, the plan was with his nephew that he would go north a little bit and then walk back to his house where they would meet up. So that was initially are focus area, and he was found two to two and a half miles north of that location," says Morrison.

Morrison added multiple resources committed numerous hours and logged many miles, and at the end of the day, the goal was to bring closure to the family.