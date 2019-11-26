The Youth and Family Services expansion project has come a long way

Crews have made major progress on the expansion project at Youth and Family Services in Rapid City.

Starting Wednesday, staff from the child development center will start moving into the building on East Adams Street.

The project started back in March and will add a total of 66,000 square feet.

The expansion onto the existing facility will provide more opportunities and space for families to play and grow.

This is also where the organization will house infant-toddler care and school-age childcare, along with space for a fatherhood program and relationship education courses.

"We ran out of the room at our site. We had children on the wait list. There were gaps in the services that we were really hoping to meet. And with this expansion, we're going to be able to do that, so we're very excited about that," says communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services, Brianna Nelson.

Nelson says Youth and Family Services will be able to serve an additional 2,100 children per year because of this expansion.

