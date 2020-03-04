The VA hospital decision could create new jobs

Hot Springs is a veteran town looking toward the future.

"As we think prospectively going into the future, if we can maintain facilities here that provide access for veterans care, to meet their needs, deliver health care services to our veteran population," said Senator John Thune. "That's good for the community, obviously, it creates jobs, it creates economic impact."

And while the number of jobs created is still in the planning stage. Other changes are already taking place, specifically housing.

In 2019, the city saw a 25 % increase in housing permits bringing the total to 2.7 million dollars.

George Kotti is the Mayor of Hot Springs.

"We need to continue to work those areas as a community and certainly as we do more people come in that will prosper everyone, our businesses, and so forth," said Kotti.

The town has already been working on workforce housing in the Boulder Falls and also Canton Avenue areas.

But jobs aren't the only change coming to Hot Springs, the town is looking to incorporate post-treatment opportunities for veterans.

"We want to work with our economic development non-profit groups and so forth to establish those kinds of post-treatment opportunities for veterans to transition more easily into society," said Kotti.

And for a town full of them, that's every day.

"We're the veterans' town. We have an atmosphere of healing that goes back over centuries. We have the state veterans home here and we also have a VA hospital and it's part of our DNA," said Kotti. "So it's very important that we keep it alive and continue to keep serving those who have served us."