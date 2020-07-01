The United States Supreme Court ruled that states can't ban religious schools from receiving public funding in a 5-4 decision, Tuesday.

In 2015, a Montana law gave taxpayer donations to organizations that gave scholarships for private school students. The Montana Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling on the issue, saying the law violated the state constitution's Blaine Amendment. The Blaine Amendment prohibited school funds or school taxes from being given to any religious sect or denomination. The U-S Supreme Court has now reversed the Montana Supreme Court's decision -- stating it violated the free exercise clause of the U.S. Constitution. So what does this mean for local religious schools?

"For Rapid City Schools, it means potentially that you're going to have even better competition and that usually helps the customer for whatever business model it might be," said Brian Gosch, South Dakota Partners in Education board member ".And if we, if that's the way to increase the level and quality of education in Rapid City, that would be a good thing."

In her dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision QUOTE "weakens this country's longstanding commitment to a separation of church and state beneficial to both."