The Trump Shop gets vandalized

The Trump Shop on the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive started some controversy. Shop workers walked in Monday morning to anti-Trump political rhetoric spray painted on the outside of the store.

The outside of the shop was marked multiple times with the "hammer and sickle", a symbol often associated with the Communist government of the Soviet Union. Also, a vulgar phrase was written along the front wall of the shop.

The workers covered up the images with tapestries featuring the President.

One of the shop managers, Ryan Flannagan, said they have received plenty of push back from the public since it opened last Tuesday.

Therefore, he said he is not surprised by the vandalism and understands the right to freedom of speech.

But he hopes this will be the last time the shop is defaced.

"I want people to come and really believe in America and be able to talk about our differences,” said Flannagan. “We don't have any issues with that we just here trying to bring Rapid City a little bit of Donald Trump love. We love America and we're just here trying to show that."

Flannagan said they will increase security at the shop and will give the building a fresh coat of paint soon.