The Sturgis post office has more staff during rally week

Vendors and restaurants aren't the only ones busy during the rally. The Sturgis post office is another spot where bikers are lining up.

Since the start of the rally, at least one hundred people a day drop off packages at the Sturgis Post Office which is more than usual.

"We do have more people on staff. We make sure that we have three windows covered and if we need to open up another one we will do that," says Postmaster, Brian Storgaard.

Due to the rally, the post office sees a significant increase in customers and offers extended hours.

"Accomplish everything during the rally and not miss out on the rally. The postal service extending the hours for us and being so kind we appreciate this because we can get more done and experience the rally and more in the area," says rally attendee Jeffery Gurke.

Storgaard says many people will head to the post office after a big shopping trip because it's close to the area, while some send their dirty clothes home.

"Trying to get everything on a bike is very difficult. You buy stuff that you didn't anticipate buying, and you don't have room for," says Gurke.

On average people send two to four boxes home, and some even send out eight to ten.

"Get extra trucks in from our plant so we can get the mail out of the post office here right away," says Storgaard.

The postal crew says they've been preparing for the rally for the past few weeks.

And when you head to the Sturgis post office, they already have boxes made up, so you just have to come in pick the size box you want, and then you are good to go.