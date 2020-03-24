As a part of a social distancing effort, the city of Sturgis launched a new assistance program on Friday called The Sturgis Good Deeds program.

The program allows the elderly and high-risk individuals to call the Sturgis library and place a grocery or essential needs order.

Items may include groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other household necessities.

Books and audio-video resources from the Library can also be included.

City staff and volunteers then go out to get the items and deliver them to the person's doorstep.

"Well a lot of people are frightened right now, you hate to see anyone panicking or losing sleep over whether or not they have essential groceries. So when there are resources available, I just think it helps give peace of mind to everybody," says the public information officer for the city of Sturgis, Christina Steele.

If you're looking to take part in the program, orders can be placed Monday through Saturday by calling the Sturgis public library at (605) 347-2624.