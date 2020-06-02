The Spearfish Recreation Center is now open

The Spearfish Recreation Center is now back open, but with a few modifications to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One new thing: When you arrive at the center, you can grab one of the limited numbers of badges showing the area of the building you plan to use, in order to limit the number of people in each fitness area.

Because the CDC is limiting the number of people allowed in the gym to 88, the rec center is not offering any fitness classes or Hourly Care.

Superintendent of the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center Brett Rauterkus says they have been taking every precaution.

"We're taking a lot of precautions to try to keep you safe. Obviously, some of that goes to them making sure you clean the equipment before and after use," said Rauterkus. "So you wash your hands regularly, use the hand sanitizer we've got spread out all over the building."

The rec center's water park will be closed for the rest of the 2020 season.