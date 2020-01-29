The Rural Sturgis ambulance group is aiming to create an ambulance district

For the past few months, people living outside the Sturgis city limits have been concerned about what would happen in case of an emergency. And one group has been working nonstop to tackle the problem.

The Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group has been working to create an ambulance district. And now that district will go to a public vote.

"County commission met last week to approve the final draft of what will be going to the voters," says a member of the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group, Ross Lamphere.

The proposed ambulance district will cover a good portion of Western Meade County but does not include the city of Sturgis or the Buffalo Chip.

The idea of an ambulance district had gone to a vote before and was unsuccessful, but Lamphere believes this time will be different.

"I think with the increased awareness that we should expect a favorable outcome," says Lamphere.

If the vote passes, then five people who live in the ambulance district will need to form a board of directors.

"There's no closer to the grassroots type of government than this. That is why I think it's really important to have a board of directors from the district," says Lamphere.

Once the district is formed and a board of directors is confirmed, they will then decided how to cover the area.

"The option of contracting with any other ambulance service. You would also have the option of forming your ambulance," says Lamphere.

To get the district up and running, the public needs to head to the Sturgis community center on March 23 to cast their vote.

"Even if you own property in this district, but do not live there, nor are you registered to vote there, but I'm sorry they're not able to vote," says Lamphere.

If people don't vote Lamphere fears, they will be back to where they started.

"Discontinue any ambulance service in this district," says Lamphere.

For those who can not make out to vote on March 23, they can pick up and absentee ballot starting Feb. 6 at the Meade County courthouse.