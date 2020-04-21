The Rural Meade Ambulance Service is closing

1200 Square miles. That's how many miles the Rural Meade Ambulance service covers. But for people living in Enning, South Dakota, a shortage of EMTs puts help more than an hour away.

"Tried to recruit EMTs, and we have not been able to do that. So we have decided to close our doors on April 30," says the director for the Rural Meade Ambulance Service, Cindy Matt.

Matt says after the ambulance service closes and someone needs help, they still call 911. Then at this point, if life light or the ambulance service in Faith is available to respond, they will.

"Rapid City, they're too far to respond, they said, and Sturgis said they wouldn't respond," says Matt.

Even though it's a small town emergencies happen, ranging from farm and ranch accidents to car wrecks.

The service started in 1996 with 19 EMTs, but for the past seven-years, Matt says they have been trying to recruit more EMTs.

"There just aren't enough people. So we've tried classes and everything you can think of, but it just hasn't worked out for us," says Matt.

Matt, who has been working with the ambulance service for more than 24 years, says this was not an easy decision.

"As of right now, it's a sad deal, but it's necessary because it takes more than a couple of people to keep it going," says Matt.

Matt says they will leave the station as is for one year in hopes that someone has an interest in getting the ambulance service up and running again.