The Rapid Transit System will be suspended for two weeks

A third Rapid City transit driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Today, at a press conference, Mayor Steve Allender says the Rapid City Transit System won't be running for the next two weeks, and the shutdown starts Saturday, May 30.

Allender says during the two weeks, all RTS drivers will self monitor themselves for symptoms and will continue to be paid as a requirement of the CARES act.

During the shutdown, there will be extensive cleaning and sanitizing on buses and at the rapid transit buildings.

Rapid Transit system manager Megan Gould says employees are currently disinfecting with sanitizer as often as possible. She says employees are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and cleaning buses at the end of their shifts.

And with the suspension, they're looking to bring a company in to do a deep clean.

But the transit being shut down for two weeks could be a concern for some.

"We highly recommend them to reach out to anyone that they may know to either bring them groceries, bring them supplies, take them to medical appointments. If that is not the case, and they don't have someone as a community, we need to come together and provide those services for them," says Gould.

Gould says people can call the 2-1-1 hotline if they need more information about different resources for transportation.

Service is expected to resume on June 15. Allender says drivers will be better equipped with high-efficiency masks and possibly protective shields.