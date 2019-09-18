The Rapid City area is seeing a decrease in vandalism

Broken windows, destroyed statues, and foul language spray-painted on buildings are just a few acts of vandalism local businesses have suffered from.

Those businesses include the Aquatics Center, Trump Shop, Canyon Lake Little League Park, and All Creatures Veterinary Hospital.

Even with all these recent incidents, the Rapid City Police Department says they actually see fewer calls within city limits.

Rapid City policeman, Anthony Picketpin says vandalism numbers are currently down. He says they're at a four year low.

Law enforcement believes one reason numbers are falling is because more businesses and homeowners are taking action to prevent vandalism.

To keep those numbers down, Officer Picketpin says the best thing businesses can do is light up their buildings.

When a building is fully lit, there is a better chance people will stay away because there's a good chance they'll be seen committing the crime.

"Also, businesses can put up more cameras around their businesses with the lighting. That way if anything does happen it is easier for us to track down the suspects for that time," says Picketpin.

Picketpin says the cameras and lighting will not only help law enforcement when they try to track down the suspect but also act as protection for staff and customers.