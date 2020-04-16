The Rapid City Public library is lending a helping hand

The Rapid City Public library has been working with the City Fire department to 3D print: mask extenders.

Since the maker space at the library has 3D printers, the public relations coordinator Laurinda Tapper says, they reached out to the fire department and asked what would best fit their needs.

Once the fire department provides the exact design, the library staff then gets to work.

Tapper says they can print about 30 straps a day, and so far, the staff has produced 188 straps.

And when the mask extenders are all set and done, the fire department is able to pick them up at the drive-thru.

"Important that we reach out to our community and find out what would best meet their needs. And as first responders, their safety is so important, so therefore we want to reach out and help any way we can and lend our resources," says Tapper.

Tapper says the library will continue 3D printing the mask extenders as long as the need is there.