"The Nutcracker" will hit the stage on black Friday

Black Hills Dance Theatre is putting the final touches on their production of the classic Russian ballet The Nutcracker.

Preparations continue for The Nutcracker

"It is a lot of fun, a lot of nerves knowing you are going to be on stage and you are going to perform for everyone and do your best but it is a lot of fun and magical," Says, Sienna, who plays Clara

This is the second year that Sienna will be starring as Clara -- the teenage girl transported to a magical world after a family Christmas celebration.

"Knowing that I just get to be the lead role and I get to have all this emotion, it is just really fun," Says, Sienna

And the opposite of her -- a familiar face playing the Nutcracker.

"I was really excited about it because I knew Sienna was being Clara and we partnered a lot before," Says, Michael, playing the Nutcracker

While young, the two leads have already found their passion.

" Dance is really fun for me and I can do it after school and a whole bunch of friends at it and everything," added, Michael

" It's my life. It is my passion. It is what I plan to do when I get older," added, Sienna

The ballet is being choreographed by Michele Wiles -- who came in from New York. She is ready to see the next generation of dancers be "en pointe.

" A deeply satisfying thing for me especially for me at this point in my career," Says, Michele Wiles, Artistic Director, and Choreographer

While Wiles will be backstage instead of on it, she knows the nerves of performance will never fade.

"Absolutely, it is theatre there are always butterflies and nerves. It could be overwhelming for me to see this come together for the first time," Says, Wiles

Just like their feet, they hope you too will turn out.

Showtimes for Nutcracker are Friday the 29th at 7 PM and Saturday the 30th at 2 and 7 PM