The Nest Predator Bounty Program comes to a close

The results are beyond what anyone was expecting, with a 50,000 tail goal, by 3 pm Monday. South Dakota's game fish and parks Nest Predator Bounty Program received an additional 3,000.

Trenton Haffley is a Regional Terrestrial Resources Supervisor.

"Predominately East River is where the majority of the tails are checked in and its predominately raccoons," said Haffley. "But we have seen a representation of all five species."

Those species include raccoons, opossums, red foxes, striped skunks, and badgers.

And raccoons were the most popular animal trapped in the state... including in Rapid City.

"By and large, Rapid City, we haven't been busy during the course of this program. But I understand in other offices in Sioux Falls have been extremely busy," said Haffley. "Today however because we put the press release out that this is closing. I think everyone is showing up today to get turned in before it closes, so we've been pretty busy today."

Overall, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks department is setting records with this program.

Submissions skyrocketed making Monday the most turn-ins with more than four thousand tails.

"The effects of this program on the pheasant population are going to be difficult to determine," said Haffley. "It was one of the primary reasons this program was initiated was to increase pheasant nest success, but also trying to recruit the next generation of trappers."

Right now, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks department is taking a step back to examine all the data they got to see whether the program was successful or not.