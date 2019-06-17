The Mammoth Site digs into something new

The Mammoth Site is looking to discover something new and that is understanding the Ice Age environment in a better light. Especially from the Black Hills.

For the past two years, the Mammoth Site has been expanding its research.

As of right now, the site's focus will continue to be on mammoths but they will also be exploring with fossil animals like Bison.

This will provide them with more information and resources in regards to the Late Ice Age era.

Guests can now see the new Bison exhibit at the site which is located at their Ice Age Exhibit hall.