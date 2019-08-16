The Journey Museum unveils its latest exhibit

The Journey Museum held the grand opening of their latest exhibit called "Bison," Friday.

This traveling exhibit, made possible by the National Buffalo Foundation and the Kauffman Museum, is a complete exploration of the past, present and future of the American Bison.

It's a combination of history, artifacts and various hands-on activities such as how Native Americans used every part of the buffalo in various capacities in their daily life and how the animal made a comeback from near extinction.

"So we cover a huge amount of time in a very small space and so there's a lot of information," Corey Christianson with the museum, "but it's a lot of great learning opportunities as well."

The exhibit came to the Journey by chance due to scheduling conflicts and they say it couldn't be in a better place.

"Oh it's really important, it goes all the way back to our Native American community members, the culture there," said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum. "They refer to themselves as the Pte Oyate, the Buffalo Nation or the Buffalo People and obviously it's a huge symbol for the culture."

This is the museum's first traveling exhibit and the first time it was showcased in South Dakota. You can view the exhibit through October 14.