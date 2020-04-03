The Hope Center made some changes due to COVID-19

To promote social distancing for their guests, the Hope Center is now providing its services outside.

Executive director for the organization Melanie Timm says they decided to do this, because they have seen a significant increase in the number of people they're serving.

Timm adds that their current building does not allow for proper social distancing.

Guests can still access different services like mail, messages, and hygiene kits, as well as meals by walking up to window and telling staff what they may need.

"Well, they're just as scared as everyone else. They don't want to become ill either. And we're just doing are part to just continue to provide education and opportunity for them to still have what they need," says Timm.

Timm says guests can only go indoors to use the restrooms.