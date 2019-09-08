The Hill City quilt show bigger than ever

The two day Hill City Quilt show was up and running over the weekend

People came from across the Black Hills and even out of state to attend this event.

The local fire deparment helped hang the quilts and this year they had over 300 quilts which is a hundred more than last year.

There are also a few new things that take up the three gymnasium show.

Liz Carlson Jones is on the art council and she is a coordinator for this event.

In addition to that we have a fiber arts this year which includes spinning and weaving, carting wool, felting, art made out of fibers and we've had demonstrations and we have a vendor mall where people do shopping," says Jones.

Next year they have hopes of growing even larger thanks to fiber arts.