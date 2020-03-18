The Grocery Mart in Sturgis has set aside time for the elderly to shop

Due to the coronavirus, many people are heading to the stores to stock up on food and other essential items.

Now the Grocery Mart in Sturgis has set aside time for senior citizens to come in and shop from 7am-8 am.

The manager of the Grocery Mart, Annika Meyer says they decided to set up these hours so the elderly didn't have to worry about the crowds that they may face during the day.

The hours kicked off Tuesday, and Meyer says they have already gotten a lot of positive feedback.

"Well, you know the elders they're the ones at risk here at most. And we care about them, and we want them to be healthy. And I want to be able to see my regulars every single day, you know," says Meyer.

Meyer says they will continue to have these hours for the elderly until things get back to normal.