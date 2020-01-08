The Freight House is serving a new purpose

The historic freight house in Rapid City has been around since 1923 and has become a pinnacle of downtown.

Brad Estes is one of the co-owner fo the building.

"The railroad tracks came along the south side of the building, there were sliding doors and the freight came in. There was a scale, we found the old scale," said Estes. "Freight was weighed and checked in and then the trucks backed up to the doors here on the north to pick up the freight and distribute it."

And since the train depot closed, the freight house has been many things. It was recently bought in 2018 and is home to two businesses... a federal public defenders office and Black Hills Modern Endodontics, who moved in last month.

Brad Wilbur and Jeff Adams are Endodontics at Black Hills Modern Endodontics.

"It's like a brand new building that looks like a historic building on the outside. So from that standpoint its been great," said Wilbur. "Just working on trying to find where to put everything and get things organized. We had two offices and we merged our spaces together and now we have to find a place for everything," said Adams.

The freight house is a registered historic building which posed a challenge Estes was ready for.

"Just have to try to maintain the character and the fabric of what the original intent of the structure was," said Estes.