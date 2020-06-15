The Feeding Lead program helped more than 650 individuals

In late April, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Feeding South Dakota to provide nonperishable food boxes to people in need.

Other groups like the Coeur Wharf, Black Hills Title, Sanford Underground Research Facility, and Homestake Mining Company stepped in to help with the effort.

The program lasted for about six weeks, and during that time, people had the opportunity to drive to the visitors center on Fridays and pick up a box of food.

The executive director for Lead's Area Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Ward, says they fed more than 650 individuals and 200 households.

"It was awesome to work with Feeding South Dakota. I felt like so many people came together to really make this happen. And it was awesome to spearhead it and to have so much help and so much assistance. And people just coming out of the woodwork to really make a difference and do something awesome for our community," says Ward.

The Deadwood chamber is continuing their feeding program for a little longer, and Ward says that since they had money left over, they felt it was best to donate it to Deadwood.

Click here for resources.