The Fairmont Diner is open for dine-in seating

The Fairmont Diner offers dine-in seating again, but normal operations have changed.

"We've lost about half of our seating. We're down to 50% of our seating, and actually, we're a little bit below that to ensure the distancing," says the owner of the Fairmont Diner, Sheryl Uthe.

So far, Uthe says it's hit or miss when it comes to customers dining in and believes it's because people feel uncomfortable.

"Especially our clientele because they're elderly. So right now, it just barely sustains itself financially for the diner," says Uthe.

Booths may be available, but Uthe says there is still not enough business to bring her staff back.

"If you don't make enough to pay their wages, you can't really bring them back in," says Uthe.

Even though it's taking time to adjust to all the new procedures like wearing masks, gloves, and cleaning around the clock, the manager says it's worth it.

"But yet it's kind of nice to get a small taste of normalcy. Versus what we were doing prior. I like this better than just doing the drive up and DoorDash. It's a little bit more one on one," says the manager of the diner, Connie Hounchelle.

If you prefer to stay home instead of dining in the Fairmont Diner is still offering curbside pickup as well as DoorDash.

"Without the pickup, you know curbside and DoorDash we would lose the business. And just opening the door up for a few of them that do come back in as helped. But we need more," says Uthe.

For now, the Fairmont Diner will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm.