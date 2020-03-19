The Elks Theatre is now delivering popcorn

For the next two weeks, the Elks Theatre will be offering a popcorn delivery service from 5 pm to 9 pm on weekdays.

The owner of the theatre, Curt Smalls, decided to offer this new service, since many people will be staying in to self-isolate, watching more TV and movies.

The price is ten dollars, and that includes the delivery and the popcorn.

As of right now, the theatre is just covering the Rapid City area.

On Wednesday the staff made about 60 deliveries, and they expect that number to increase.

"Another part of it is I have a lot of employees that we are trying to keep busy over the next few weeks. And this was something we can do to give them some sort of a paycheck," says Smalls.

If you're interested in getting popcorn delivered, you can place an order by calling the theatre.