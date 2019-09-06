The Downtown Ambassador program will be back next summer

Destination Rapid City experimented with a new Downtown Ambassador program this summer, welcoming visitors and locals alike.

The program consisted of five ambassadors located in the downtown area.

They were tasked with providing tourists with various resources and information about the area.

President and CEO of Destination Rapid City, Dan Senftner says throughout the three-month program, the ambassadors spoke to 30-thousand visitors from all 50 states.

Senftner believes the program worked well with the five ambassadors and plans to stick to that number.

"We had the right people involved like every program. We had people who knew Rapid City, who knew the Black Hills, who knew the region. When they wore that shirt people would walk up to them and talk to them," says Senftner.

Destination Rapid City is happy with how well the program went and said the ambassadors would be back on the streets next summer.

