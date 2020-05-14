The Douglas School District will provide meals to students over the summer

The Douglas School District has been offering

free lunches for students during the pandemic.

"That includes lunch and breakfast, so that's about 3,400 total meals every day since we started," says the superintendent for the Douglas School District, Alan Kerr.

Currently, the Douglas School District sends four buses to different locations, with 250 lunches each. There is also an area at Douglas Middle School where people can drive up to get a meal.

And with school ending on May 20, some may worry about feeding their families during the summer.

"We had a lot of families who were food insecure. Now that they may have lost their job or don't have anyone working in the household, the kid's only meal they might get is what they get from the school," says Kerr.

That is why the Douglas School District will continue to help.

"The only challenge we couldn't overcome is the delivery of milk on our bus routes. So we're just going to have a pickup point at the high school parking lot so people can drive up and get meals for their kids there," says Kerr.

Another summertime resource is the Feeding South Dakota food pantry at the school.

Kerr says before the pandemic, they served about 45 families a day, and now they're up to 240 a week.

"We were doing the first and third Thursday, but when the pandemic hit, we are now doing every Thursday," says Kerr.