The Deadwood trolley will be up and running again this summer

If you've been to Deadwood recently, you may have noticed the iconic Deadwood Trolley wasn't up and running like usual, but that will soon change.

The service will resume on June 29, running two trolleys on two new routes for the rest of the summer: a downtown route, and a route through the Southern area of town.

Hand sanitizer will be available when entering and exiting the trolley. There is also a clear shield that separates the driver from the passengers.

In a statement from the transportation and facilities director for the City of Deadwood, Tom Kruzel says before and after each shift, they will use an electrostatic sprayer to disinfect the trolley.

When it comes to occupancy, passengers will only be seated, and no will be standing or using handholds.

Kruzel added they will be monitoring cases very closely, and if they see a spike or a hot spot is identified, they may suspend service again.