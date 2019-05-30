Rapid City emergency shelter requests help; can't function without it

The executive director of The Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison said, "We love the homeless population we want to do the best we can, but we cant do it alone anymore."

Allison added the growing homeless population is too big of a problem for a single agency.

"Right now we might have 1 staff person for 122 guests, and then when we're in the middle of serving our meals, I'm lucky if I have 3 staff members for over 200 people," Allison said.

And that's during the day.

At night, Cornerstone has 58 beds, but more than 100 people looking for somewhere to sleep. It's a policy that's changing.

"When our beds are full, our beds are full and then we're going to do what other missions do, which is to go on a waiting list, and we're going to limit the stay," Allison said.

Allison mentioned it's become too much of a safety concern for staff and shelter members.

But at the same time it puts more people back on the streets, and police realize they're going to start to see more crime.

Officer Mackenzie Armstrong with the RCPD said, "I think more crime will come with time, people will get more frustrated out in the streets and parks, when those tensions rise we usually have to get involved."

The Rapid City council recognize the growing problem because they recently granted $5 million to a new transitional housing association.. the One Heart Campus.

However, Cornerstone is still the only place to go if someone needs somewhere to just sleep.

"Homelessness is not a Cornerstone problem, it's a community problem and we've been fighting it and will continue to fight it the best that we can but we just can't do it alone anymore," Allison said.

Cornerstone is not in the position to expand, Allison said it's up to community leaders to come up with an alternative plan. She says it's too big of a problem for any single agency to handle.