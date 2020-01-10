The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is already at full capacity

Rapid City's homeless population often turns to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission for help.

But what happens when cold weather comes in and the mission reaches full capacity?

Beds and floor space are all full at the Cornerstone Rescue mission, and with freezing temperatures forecasted for the next few days, this can be a dangerous situation for many.

"It's going to get into single digits next week, so we want to be as prepared as we can. But due to the safety and security of my staff and guests, we can only take care of so many people," says the executive director for Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lysa Allison.

Even though the mission can't take any more people, they still do their part to make sure people in need find a place to stay.

"We're still working with people that come in. We try and get them another place in town like with family or friends during the cold spell. We also do that daily as well," says Allison.

Allison says the need has become too much for one agency to help everyone fully.

"Not citizens of Cornerstone they're citizens of Rapid City. We're doing what we can, but we're limited with what we can do," says Allison.

This issue isn't new, and without help, the homeless suffer.

"This is something that I have talked to the community about starting in May of last year. We knew this was going to be an issue hoping that other agencies or community members would step up," says Allison.