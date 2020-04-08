The City of Sturgis has new safety protocols

Starting Thursday, all city employees will wear protective face masks when interacting with the public or when conducting business in a public place.

And this doesn’t just impact those at city hall. Employees at the Public Works Department, the Sturgis Police Department, Sturgis Ambulance Service, and all others working in public spaces will have to wear masks.

Sturgis Public Information Officer Christina Steele says it’s all to help the community.

“It’s extremely important to keep your community healthy. We’ve been very fortunate so far here in Meade County, our cases are extremely low," said Steele. "We want to keep it that way as long as possible. We don’t know what’s around the corner so if we can take an ounce of prevention now it will pay off down the road I’m sure.”

The City of Sturgis continues to monitor information from the CDC, the State Department of Health, and local healthcare providers.

