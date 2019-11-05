Children's Museum of the Black Hills calls it quits

After three and a half years of fundraising and trying to open their doors, the Children's Museum of the Black Hills is calling it quits.

The museum put out a Facebook post on Tuesday saying fundraising has been a constant problem combined with not enough support from the community.

The project started back in July of 2016, and the idea was to have a creative space for families to explore.

The founder and president of the museum Lily Bruckner says it's disappointing that the project didn't work out but understands that everything doesn't happen as planned.

Bruckner says the museum is looking to donate funds they did raise to similar non-profits.

"We know what it's like to be a non-profit in this community. And the struggle for fundraising and not having enough monetary donations or supplies and that type of thing. So we're looking forward to being able to bless organizations," says Brucker.

If organizations are interested in applying for funds, they can reach out to the president and founder at 605-545-0623 or Lily Bruckner