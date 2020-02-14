The Celebrity Casino and Hotel re-open

The Celebrity Casino and Hotel are re-opening their doors.

The Celebrity partnered with Bob and Don Nelson from Sioux Falls.

There are 22 hotel rooms, with an additional 13 rooms in a separate building.

The most distinct characteristic of the Celebrity is the movie memorabilia throughout the building. A managing partner says it is different for Deadwood and kids can come through and look at the posters, props, and costumes.

"The Celebrity Hotel originally opened in 1998 by Bob and Don and they were into the movie memorabilia, movie cards, everything like that, so they wanted to keep that feature here," said Ken Gienger, Managing Partner, Celebrity Hotel Inc. "So, all these displays that we have in here have basically been in the movies."

If all goes according to plan, Gienger hopes the hotel and casino will open next Friday night.