The Buffalo Chip is ready to go

Even though the fate of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still up in the air, the Buffalo Chip is ready to rock and roll.

But his year's celebration may be a little different than previous years because of CDC guidelines.

The Buffalo Chip is expecting a lower turnout than usual, but say they will be happy regardless of how many people show up.

In the last two days one announced performer dropped out, but they say that other yet-to-be-announced acts still plan to show up.

Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff says they are also going to have a professional boxing match this year along with other new features.

"Our biggest new thing is we are building a garage. So we're having a six-bay garage so that all the people that come and they need any repairs done to their motorcycle or they want to buy some parts, they can have them put on by certified mechanics that are going to be onsite right up front where all their service can be taken care of," said Woodruff.

The City of Sturgis will be making a decision about whether or not to host this year's Rally on June 15th.