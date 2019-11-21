The Brass Rail Lounge turns 85

The Brass Rail Lounge, a downtown staple in Rapid City, is turning 85-years-old.

The Brass Rail recently got a face lift that gave their store front a retro look.

They are celebrating this milestone on Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. with an anniversary party that will feature live music, a Pabst Blue Ribbon Skate board raffle, local beer on tap as well as other prizes and discounts.

This iconic bar first opened their doors in 1934 and is one of 8 original saloons in Rapid City to get their liquor license after the end of prohibition.

"We love the history," said Stephanie Reed, general manager of The Brass Rail, "it's really looking into the history books and seeing our names back all the way back to 1934 and maybe at the end of 1933 we're not entirely sure but the history is why we love this bar."

The building that houses the bar is around 130-years-old and has seen many different store front facades and customers throughout it's time.

"Over the years we have found different things in the wall and ceilings," said Reed. "So there is a lot of history in the building itself and just hearing customers come in decades later and saying ' you know I used to drink here in the 1950's, the 1960's.' It's really neat to hear all that history and all the stories."

The owners recently renovated the store front but kept the inside asthetic that keeps customers coming back.

"We didn't want to change the inside too much because we knew that people would be upset about it so we decided just to do the front and bring back a little more to the 1880's," said Reed.

Whether it's the 85th anniversary or their 100th, owners of the Brass Rail hope to be that staple mark in downtown Rapid City for years to come.

"The thing that we love the most is the sense of community, people walk in and feel comfortable, they feel welcome," said Reed. "You know that you're always going to see a friend walking an that's why we love it and that's why we've been able to own it so because it's not you're regular bar. There's a lot of good people and that's why employees stick around for a long time because it's kind of like a family...a little community downtown."