The Bluegrass Festival settles into a new location

The Bluegrass Festival celebrates 39 years, and this time it's taking place in a new location.

People gather in Sturgis to listen to music during the Bluegrass Festival.

The event is at the Rush No More RV Resort & Campground. Initially, the campground owner planned on people sitting in the grass area, but because of the weather, the sod wasn't ready in time. This means next year they can have the bands face the opposite direction so people can enjoy the music from the grass area behind the building. Multiple bands perform from around the country over the course of three days. Saturday, people even had the opportunity to purchase some jewelry and sculptures from local vendors.

"We have people who come from all over the region and they enjoy getting together and playing with each other and becoming friends with new folks and so a lot of jamming happens in the evening time," says Cathy Kjar, a Bluegrass Festival Committee member.

If you haven't had a chance to go out and listen to their music you can still do so Sunday morning. They have a free Gospel show at 10 AM, but they will accept donations.