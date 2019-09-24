The Black Hills turn colorful

Right now, the water is rushing through Spearfish Canyon but the red, orange and yellow leaves are a sign that the seasons are changing.

Tourists are still visiting the park like Rita Reeves and Henry Gregory.

"It is beautiful, it's totally beautiful to me," says Reeves. "The pines growing straight up, the rock out cropping's, and the trees growing where you wouldn't expect them to grow. It's just unreal it's been created for us to enjoy," says Gregory.

According to self-proclaimed "leaf guy" Jerry Boyer, the 65 percent of the canyon's leaves have changed, but cool temperatures aren't fully responsible for the palette of colors.

"Actually what starts the leaves to change color is darkness, people are surprised by this, but if you recall in June we have 15 hours of daylight and December we have only eight and a half hours," says Boyer. "That's only seven hours of daylight lost."

Now that the Autumn Equinox has passed, the decent of darkness falls upon the canyon walls changing the scenery.

The leaves here in Spearfish Canyon are already starting to change colors and Boyer says between the first and the third of October the tree are going to be at peak.

"Well at the peak, that means all the trees are still holding onto their beautiful leaves. and a peak means that all the leaves are still on the tree," says Boyer.