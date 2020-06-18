The Black Hills Powwow postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19

Like many events this year, the 2020 Black Hills Powwow was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 34th annual Powwow was scheduled for October 9-11, 2020 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, but has been delayed until 2021.

Black Hills Powwow is a nonprofit organization that relies on donations to provide the prize money and event organizers said people travel from across the country and world to attend the powwow.

The powwow's emcee said that the nature of powwows is not conducive to social distancing and said the health and safety of all those involved, especially the elders, was the priority.

"As indigenous people, we value our elders so much. They're the staple of traditional gatherings, they're the staple of everything that we do," said Whitney Rencountre, the emcee of the Black Hills Powwow. "It was certainly something that was at the forefront for the Board of Directors and the community involvement, and the team that promotes the celebration. That was really at the front of things."

Rencountre also said the pandemic will not stop future Powwows.