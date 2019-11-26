The Abbott House opens up

According to the Annie E. Foundation, in South Dakota there were 1,603 children in foster care in 2017. And the Abbott House in Rapid City aims to offer a safe place for foster kids.

The organization hosted an open house and tour today to show everyone what goes on behind the scenes in the girls home.

The renovated house was filled with happy children and toys.

The house currently hosts six children and the host mom Christina Padgett encourages more people to foster kids.

"It's a very humbling experience, we have people that will come up to us sometimes and say oh thank you for what you do and for us we don't feel like we are doing anything different than anyone else is raising kids," said Padgett.

The Abbott House is currently working on building new facilities so they can host more kids.