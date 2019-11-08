The "90% Challenge" is taking over Sturgis

The City of Sturgis is getting into the holiday spirit, encouraging community members to take part in a new challenge.

The "90% Challenge" is designed to not only benefit local businesses but bring the community together.

It aims to encourage people to complete 90% of their holiday shopping in town or spend 90% of their budget at local shops and businesses.

The main goal is to support the local entrepreneurs in the area and show the community what local stores have to offer.

The creator of the project, Richelle Bruch, came up with the idea in October and felt that the best time to launch the project was during the holiday season.

"Seeing people downtown and walking into a shop may be one of the boutiques. Being able to say hey, what are you're doing? Are you shopping 90? Me too. And striking that conversation and keeping the community feel going and alive," says Bruch.

Bruch is encouraging the community to join in on the fun by posting to social media with the #90percentchallenge.