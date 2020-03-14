The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still on

The coronavirus is impacting many events throughout the country, and even here in South Dakota. But when it comes to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that is still on.

At this time, the director for the rally and events Jerry Cole says the rally is still five months away, and a lot can change in that time frame.

However, since it's still a few months out, the staff is still planning for the big event.

Cole says they're staying up to date with information about the coronavirus and is in contact with the state health authority and the governor's office.

If the virus continues, meetings will be held with all the different venues, but Cole is optimistic that things will get better.

"We're hoping that things will get under control, and we will go from there. If things change, we will let people know," says Cole.

