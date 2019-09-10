The 1880 Train still chugging along from Hill City to Keystone

The tourism season may be officially over for South Dakota but the 1880 Train in Hill City is still chugging along in the Black Hills.

They are still offering one way and round trips from the Heart of the Hills to Keystone.

Those on board can see the beautiful sights of the Black Hills such as Black Elk Peak and old mining encampments. The 1880 train is hosting a variety of special events this time of year like the now sold out "Wine Express" Sept. 14, and although it's too late to for that, you can always purchase tickets now for their "Oktoberfest Express" event next month.

"So Octoberfest is great German inspired event and we feature three beers, more seasonal Octoberfestish beers and then we pair them with bratwurst and we're serving the Alpine Inn's German Potato Salad and then a maple cookie," said Holli Edwards, business development manager for the 1880 Train. "So yeah a great time, there's a great local polka band that provides the music and then of course the great train ride. It's a beautiful time to go and enjoy the hills on the train."

If your interested in the event, you better hurry, tickets are going fast. It's also never too early to secure your spot for their "New Holiday Express event this winter.

For more information on these events or to purchase tickets can visit

1880 Train.

