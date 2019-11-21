Thanksgiving started early at BHSU

The delicious smell of Thanksgiving food consumed the atrium at Black Hills State University for their annual feast.

Just one of the amazing dishes BHSU cooked up for their students.

Students came out between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to taste the Thanksgiving goodness a week before.

But not everyone will be going home so this early dinner means a lot for some who can't go home for the holidays.

Connor O'Hearn is a student at the university.

"You don't really have anything besides family, especially here away from your family. I mean I have roommates who are from, ones from Serbia, ones from Colorado, and ones from Michigan," said O'Hearn. "They don't get to celebrate it with their family, but they do with their friends so it's not the same feel but it's definitely a feeling of importance."

The students say that events like this "Friendsgiving" feast help bring the school community together.