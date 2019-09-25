Testimony continues is in trial of former Pine Ridge pediatrician

Another of the four alleged victims was on the stand Wednesday in the trial of 70-year old Stanley Patrick Weber.

Weber is the former Pine Ridge pediatrician accused of sexually abusing boys while he was there as a doctor at the Pine Ridge IHS Hospital.

Wednesday morning, one of the four people Weber is accused of molesting, now an adult, testified about what he says Weber did to him when he was a boy.

He said Weber took him to his house, gave him alcohol and drugs and had sex with him, giving him as much as $600 afterwards.

Weber's attorney questioned him about what he said were inconsistencies in his stories about what happened.

Weber is facing a total of eleven counts of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse.