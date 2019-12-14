Terry Peak is now open seven days a week

Terry Peak is now operating on its full-time schedule starting on Saturday. Which means the ski area is now open seven days a week.

Currently, the ski area has the Surprise chair lift, Stewart lift, and Snow Carpet operating as well as all the runs from missing link and over.

The marketing director of Terry Peak Linda Derosier says the area has seen a nice amount of natural snowfall this year, which helped, but they still need more snow to open the rest of the mountain.

To do that, snowmakers are currently working on creating more snow to have most of the area open by Christmas.

"We still have some snow we need to make on the areas because we do have some rugged terrain. And so we have to make snow on that terrain to ensure a solid base throughout the season," says Derosier.

If you're looking to see which lift and trails are open at the ski area click here