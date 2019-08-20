Terror threats land Rapid City man in jail

A Rapid City man was arrested after reportedly threatening to blow up local and federal government buildings.

Daniel Nazarchuk, 37, is charged with making terroristic threats, possession of control substance and intentional damage to property.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Nazarchuk messaged the sheriff’s office with the threat. He also posted a video on social media of him throwing rocks and breaking the windshield of a sheriff’s office car.

In the video, he claims someone hurt his girl’s feelings; making her cry. He says “F… USA. I’ll murder all of you.” Then, saying he’s merciful, instead of blowing up the courthouse he admits to throwing rocks at a “cop car.”