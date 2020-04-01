Temporary extensions granted for expired driver licenses in SD

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Cabinet Secretary the authority to order the temporary extension of the expiration date for certain driver licenses.

Senate Bill 190, which was passed Monday by state legislators on the session's final day, gives DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price the authority to order the extension of the expiration date for an operator’s license, motorcycle operator’s license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit and non-driver identification card. The legislation also allows the DPS Secretary to order the extension of the expiration date for a commercial driver’s license or commercial learner’s permit.

“Since the COVID-19 emergency, the state’s Driver Licensing program has received several hundred calls each day from citizens worried about renewing their driver license or ID card,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Price. “I have authorized the Driver’s Licensing Program to extend these expiration dates for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, beginning March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.”

“This legislation is great news because citizens’ licenses will be automatically extended,” said state Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank. “We have appreciated the public’s patience during this time.”

State driver license exam stations are currently closed statewide through May 2. For online renewals, click here.