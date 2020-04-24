Temporary emergency homeless shelter will be at Civic Center

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jergeris provides the following status on the temporary Rapid City Emergency Homeless Shelter.

The temporary shelter will be located in the Rushmore Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The tents that were recently assembled near the Memorial Park bandshell will provide a space for intake and screening. Officials are finalizing details of this significant collaborative undertaking and details will be released sometime next week.

"As law enforcement officers, we have a fundamental duty to protect the most vulnerable in our community, therefore we are informal 24/7 caretakers of many homeless in our community," said Police Chief Karl Jegeris. "We share this duty with many social service providers, and recognize the current pandemic poses an elevated risk of rapid spread of illness amongst this population. This is a proactive collaborative effort to address a gap in services to handle sick and/or quarantined homeless individuals."

The Rapid City Police Department has been working collectively with the Pennington County Sheriff, Emergency Management, Rapid City Fire Department, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, and numerous health and social service providers to develop an appropriate resource to shelter the community's homeless in the event of rapid transmission of COVID-19.