Telehealth connects Hot Springs hospital with specialists

Telehealth is closing the gap between specialists and rural patients at the push of a button.

Fall River Services nurse presses button to access telehealth services from Sioux Falls.

"Really and truly this means another set of hands, just one more tool in our tool kit," said Nurse Manager for Fall River Health Services, Alicia Kunz.

Fall River Health Services went live with new telehealth technology in their emergency department, connecting Hot Springs with specialists in Sioux Falls.

"One of our goals is to really just augment the quality of care that you guys are already providing in your rural community, in addition, really just increasing the access to specialists and potentially keeping patients local there," said Chief Medical Officer, for Avera eCARE,Brian Skow.

The telehealth network, Avera eCARE, partners with 450 hospitals across 30 states providing immediate support.

"It is a growing area statewide to utilize those resources because in rural health you don't have the expert care, the specialists, that are so important," said CEO of Fall River Health Services, Tricia Uhlir.

Using a TV, webcam, and speaker, nurses can activate virtual assistance by pressing a button to ...

"Help with transportation or look for where there's a bed available, and be able to get our patients to a higher level of care if needed," said Director of Patient Care for Fall River Health Services, Lori Allen.

And they have already used this technology for cardiac patients to help take action quickly in the event of a heart attack.

"One of my goals is to just always stay on top of the most up to date equipment, evidence-based practice, make sure that our nurses are well-educated and they have the tools they need to take great care of our community," Kunz said.

Telehealth can be used for everything from trauma assistance to transferring patients.