Teacher says she is not guilty of abusing a Rapid City student

A Rapid City teacher has pleaded not guilty to charges that she abused a disabled student earlier this year.

Shea Lindsey, 25, entered her plea during her arraignment Monday in Pennington County court. Lindsey has remained out of jail on bond since her arrest in May.

Authorities will not say what they believed happened.

Lindsey is a teacher at East Middle School, and the Rapid City School District placed her on administrative leave when the investigation began.

